LifeMD provides initial FY2022 guidance, preliminary result nears consensus
Jan. 19, 2022 8:16 AM ETLifeMD, Inc. (LFMD)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) initiates guidance for FY22 that outlines revenue to range between $142-$148M vs. consensus of $145.89M (2 analysts).
- The telehealth company reaffirms its previous guidance of achieving Adjusted EBITDA profitability by Q4 2022 while the full-year Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to range between $14-$20M.
- Q1 2022 Guidance: Revenue is expected to range between $30-$32M; Adjusted EBITDA loss to be within $6.5-$7.5M.
- In addition, the company reports the preliminary results for Q4 2021 with revenue expected to be $27.4M compared to the consensus of $28.64M (2 analysts). That will take FY2021 full-year revenue to $92.9M.
- "In addition to aggressively growing our revenues, we’re achieving excellent progress in continuing to drive sequential improvements in Adjusted EBITDA and meaningfully reducing cash burn. We’re also pleased to see the continued strength of our subscription revenue," says CFO Marc Benathen.
