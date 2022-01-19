Revive Therapeutics provides update on phase 3 trial of Bucillamine for COVID-19

Jan. 19, 2022 8:22 AM ETRevive Therapeutics Ltd. (RVVTF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Virus Graphs

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

  • Revive Therapeutics (OTCQB:RVVTF) said 701 patients have been dosed in a phase 3 trial of Bucillamine in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19.
  • The company, in collaboration with Delta Health, has begun enrollment activities in Turkey at MLP Care, the largest hospital group in Turkey, and Istinye University.
  • The company said the study’s expansion into Turkey complements its global commercialization plan for Bucillamine as a potential treatment for mild to moderate COVID-19.
  • The company added that it is on-track to complete study enrollment in Q1-2022 and is preparing its regulatory package for submission to the FDA and international regulatory authorities for drug approvals thereafter.
  • The company noted that it is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate or cure COVID-19 at this time.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.