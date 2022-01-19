Revive Therapeutics provides update on phase 3 trial of Bucillamine for COVID-19
Jan. 19, 2022 8:22 AM ETRevive Therapeutics Ltd. (RVVTF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Revive Therapeutics (OTCQB:RVVTF) said 701 patients have been dosed in a phase 3 trial of Bucillamine in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19.
- The company, in collaboration with Delta Health, has begun enrollment activities in Turkey at MLP Care, the largest hospital group in Turkey, and Istinye University.
- The company said the study’s expansion into Turkey complements its global commercialization plan for Bucillamine as a potential treatment for mild to moderate COVID-19.
- The company added that it is on-track to complete study enrollment in Q1-2022 and is preparing its regulatory package for submission to the FDA and international regulatory authorities for drug approvals thereafter.
- The company noted that it is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate or cure COVID-19 at this time.