Genasys wins $1.97M contract from Berkeley city

Jan. 19, 2022 8:21 AM ETGenasys Inc. (GNSS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) has been awarded a $1.97M public safety mass notification and emergency warning systems contract from the City of Berkeley, California.
  • As part of the contract, Genasys will lay down a network of its outdoor Integrated Mass Notification Systems (IMNS) across the city.
  • The Genasys network will deliver city-wide or hyperlocal fire, flooding, tsunami, earthquake, and other public safety threat alerts to 125,000+ citizens.
  • Last year, Alameda County, California, in which Berkeley is located, entered into a multi-year software services and evacuation management contract with Genasys' Zonehaven.
