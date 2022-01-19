Kroger looks to be in better position but not quite a buy yet at BofA

Jan. 19, 2022 8:21 AM ETThe Kroger Co. (KR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

The Kroger Co. Corporate Headquarters

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

  • Bank of America upgrades Kroger (NYSE:KR) to a Neutral rating after having the grocery store stock set at Underperform.
  • Analyst Robert Ohmes and team are positive on KR's scale/price leadership, strong execution, digital outlook & developing ecosystem that is anticipated to unlock monetization/higher margin alternative profit stream opportunities, but warn on a a challenging environment in food retail, as well as accelerating competition in key traffic driving categories. Kroger's (KR) lack of general merchandise offerings compared to key digital competitors like WMT & TGT is also seen potentially limiting multiple expansion.
  • The firm boosts its price objective on Kroger (KR) to $52 from $38, which works out to 14X the FY24 EPS estimate.
  • Shares of Kroger (KR) are up 0.93% premarket to $49.06.
  • Kroger is also being viewed by other firms on Wall Street with a degree of caution due to wage inflation risk.
