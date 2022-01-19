China denies report on Internet companies needing approval for investments
Jan. 19, 2022 8:26 AM ETAlibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA), TCEHY, BIDUBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- China's cyber watchdog has reportedly denied an earlier report that new guidelines may require large internet companies to obtain the agency's approval before undertaking investments or fundraising.
- The Chinese regulator never issued such a document, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report.
- Reuters earlier reported that the proposed guidelines from the Cyberspace Administration of China would apply to any platform with more than 100M users or with more than 10B yuan ($1.58B) in revenue.
