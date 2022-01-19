Boise Cascade boosted to Buy from Sell at BofA as rally not done

Jan. 19, 2022 8:28 AM ETBoise Cascade Company (BCC)WY, LPXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Forklift loading truck

pixelprof/E+ via Getty Images

  • Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) +1.6% pre-market after Bank of America double-upgrades shares to Buy from Underperform with an $82 price target, raised from $68, citing the potential for an extended positive pricing cycle in wood products, including shortages in veneer.
  • "In turn, the upward commodity wood and engineered wood product pricing trends that result should also positively impact wood and distribution segment margin trends over time," BofA's George Staphos writes.
  • BofA also remains positive on wood sector stocks Louisiana Pacific (NYSE:LPX) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY), both rated as Buys, with respective $85 and $44 price targets.
  • Boise Cascade easily beat estimates for Q3 earnings and revenues.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.