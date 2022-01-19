Boise Cascade boosted to Buy from Sell at BofA as rally not done
Jan. 19, 2022 8:28 AM ETBoise Cascade Company (BCC)WY, LPXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) +1.6% pre-market after Bank of America double-upgrades shares to Buy from Underperform with an $82 price target, raised from $68, citing the potential for an extended positive pricing cycle in wood products, including shortages in veneer.
- "In turn, the upward commodity wood and engineered wood product pricing trends that result should also positively impact wood and distribution segment margin trends over time," BofA's George Staphos writes.
- BofA also remains positive on wood sector stocks Louisiana Pacific (NYSE:LPX) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY), both rated as Buys, with respective $85 and $44 price targets.
- Boise Cascade easily beat estimates for Q3 earnings and revenues.