Energy Recovery nabs $25M in contract awards from Saudi Arabia SWRO plants

Jan. 19, 2022 8:29 AM ETEnergy Recovery, Inc. (ERII)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) announced contract awards totaling ~$25M for its PX Pressure Exchanger energy recovery devices for desalination plants in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as several of the company's PX PowerTrain solutions.
  • The plants are part of a local initiative to replace energy-intensive, outdated thermal technologies with the more efficient and economical seawater reverse osmosis technology (SWRO).
  • The capacity for the combined plants will be 1M cubic meters per day, and the orders are expected to be fulfilled by the close of 1Q22.
  • When the projects are complete, the production and supply of water will be doubled while energy costs will be significantly reduced by $2.34B annually across all facilities.
  • The projected cost of producing desalinated water across these facilities is $0.32/cubic meter, making it one of the lowest tariffs for desalinated water in the Middle East.
