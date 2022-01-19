UL, YNDX and ZGNX among premarket gainers

Jan. 19, 2022 8:30 AM ETZGNX, SOFI, IBRX, FREY, BKKT, PSO, ORPH, ADMA, VVOS, GMDA, SBEV, VINE, LPTX, BLDE, MTL, DWACW, UL, GOCO, IMMX, BEKE, PETV, SSL, EJH, RVI, YNDXBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) +68% on UCB's $1.9B acquisition proposal.
  • Splash Beverage (NYSE:SBEV) +34%.
  • Fresh Vine Wine (NYSE:VINE) +20%.
  • SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) +18% on receiving regulatory approval to become a national bank.
  • Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) +13% on announcing 18X increase in sleep Apnea Diagnostic Testing By Vivos Dentists Using SleepImage Technology.
  • Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) +13% on update on Omidubicel BLA Submission.
  • Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) +11% on presenting updated data from the DisTinGuish study.
  • Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) +11%.
  • ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) +10% on posting early data for Nant Cancer Vaccine in pancreatic cancer
  • FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) +10% on partnership with Honeywell.
  • Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) +10%.
  • Bakkt Holdings (NYSE:BKKT) +10% after deal with Nexo to custody bitcoin, ether.
  • Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWACW) +8%.
  • Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) +8% on expecting 8% growth in prelim full year sales.
  • Unilever (NYSE:UL) +7%.
  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) +7%.
  • Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) +7% on announcing positive IMX-110 Phase 1b/2a interim clinical trial safety data demonstrating 100% completion of planned treatment cycles.
  • KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) +7%.
  • PetVivo Holdings (NASDAQ:PETV) +7%.
  • Sasol (NYSE:SSL) +6%.
  • E-Home Household Service Holdings (NASDAQ:EJH) +5%.
  • Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) +5% on revising 2021 outlook.
  • Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) +5%.
  • Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) +5%.
  • ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) +5% on expects record preliminary 4Q and FY21 revenues to be above the consensus.
