UL, YNDX and ZGNX among premarket gainers
- Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) +68% on UCB's $1.9B acquisition proposal.
- Splash Beverage (NYSE:SBEV) +34%.
- Fresh Vine Wine (NYSE:VINE) +20%.
- SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) +18% on receiving regulatory approval to become a national bank.
- Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) +13% on announcing 18X increase in sleep Apnea Diagnostic Testing By Vivos Dentists Using SleepImage Technology.
- Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) +13% on update on Omidubicel BLA Submission.
- Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) +11% on presenting updated data from the DisTinGuish study.
- Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) +11%.
- ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) +10% on posting early data for Nant Cancer Vaccine in pancreatic cancer
- FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) +10% on partnership with Honeywell.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) +10%.
- Bakkt Holdings (NYSE:BKKT) +10% after deal with Nexo to custody bitcoin, ether.
- Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWACW) +8%.
- Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) +8% on expecting 8% growth in prelim full year sales.
- Unilever (NYSE:UL) +7%.
- GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) +7%.
- Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) +7% on announcing positive IMX-110 Phase 1b/2a interim clinical trial safety data demonstrating 100% completion of planned treatment cycles.
- KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) +7%.
- PetVivo Holdings (NASDAQ:PETV) +7%.
- Sasol (NYSE:SSL) +6%.
- E-Home Household Service Holdings (NASDAQ:EJH) +5%.
- Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) +5% on revising 2021 outlook.
- Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) +5%.
- Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) +5%.
- ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) +5% on expects record preliminary 4Q and FY21 revenues to be above the consensus.