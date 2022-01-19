Yumanity's multi-dose clinical trial put on hold by FDA, stock slides 12%

Jan. 19, 2022 8:30 AM ETYumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (YMTX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) is down 12% in pre-market trading just after the company notified FDA has placed a partial clinical hold on its multidose clinical trials of YTX-7739, currently being developed for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
  • The hold, however, is limited to multiple dose clinical trials in the U.S. thereby permitting the company to proceed with its planned single dose clinical trial.
  • It comes in response to Yumanity's IND application submitted in December 2021.
  • The company says it expects to receive additional detail from the FDA within the next 30 days and is committed to address FDA’s questions.
  • Earlier, Yumanity posts top-line results from phase 1b YTX-7739 Parkinson’s Disease trial.
