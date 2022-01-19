Venus Concept gets FDA nod to market BlissMAX device
Jan. 19, 2022 8:31 AM ETVenus Concept Inc. (VERO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) has won FDA 510(k) clearance to market its Venus BlissMAX device in the U.S.
- BlissMAX is a medical aesthetic platform that serves as a comprehensive solution for fat reduction, cellulite reduction and muscle conditioning. It incorporates advanced diode laser applicators for non-invasive lipolysis of the abdomen and flanks in individuals with a BMI of 30 or less, resulting in reduction of unwanted focal fat.
- The device also employs FlexMAX EMS applicators for muscle conditioning and an MP2 applicator that combines Multi-Polar Radio Frequency and Pulsed Electro Magnetic Fields with advanced VariPulse technology to reduce the appearance of cellulite.
- CEO Domenic Serafino stated: "The BlissMAX provides excellent results, has little-to-no downtime and offers compelling profitability per procedure for our customers. We look forward to initiating a limited commercial launch in the U.S. by the end of the first quarter of 2022 and believe BlissMAX will be the only device on the market to offer laser fat reduction, cellulite reduction and muscle conditioning in a single body contouring workstation."
- VERO -5.20% pre-market