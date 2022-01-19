Housing starts, building permits rise more than expected in December
Jan. 19, 2022
- December Housing Starts: +1.4% M/M to 1.702M vs. 1.650M expected and 1.678M prior (revised from 1.679M).
- Rises 2.5% on Y/Y basis.
- Single-family housing starts in December were at a rate of 1.172M, down 2.3% from November's 1.199M rate.
- Building permits: +9.1% to 1.873M vs. 1.710M expected and 1.717M prior (revised from 1.712M).
- Rises 6.5% on Y/Y basis.
- Single-family authorizations were at a rate of 1.128M, 2% higher than the revised November rate of 1.106M.
- Building permits in the Northeast surged 112% M/M, as there were a large increase in building permits issued in Philadelphia, PA, after several real estate tax changes were enacted.
