Esports Technologies guides 10-month revenue outlook of $70M
Jan. 19, 2022 8:33 AM ETEsports Technologies, Inc. (EBET)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) announces revenue guidance of $70M for the 10-month period from December 2021 to September 2022.
- This revenue expectation is derived primarily from the company's online sportsbook and casino brands including Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777 and GenerationVIP, which have over 1.25M deposited customers in more than 15 countries.
- Aaron Speach, CEO, Esports Technologies, said, "As we begin a successful 2022, we remain committed to increasing our operational and financial performance. We expect to deliver consistent cash flow for the remainder of 2022 by growing esports revenue in regulated markets, as well as continued growth from our portfolio of online sportsbook and casino brands."