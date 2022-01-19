StoneX global payments division expands into digital payments
Jan. 19, 2022 8:34 AM ETStoneX Group Inc. (SNEX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) launches its new digital payments initiative, aimed at expanding the range of payments solutions it provides to its global corporate and institutional clients.
- The company is currently a leader in global cross-border payouts to emerging markets, will leverage its deep, global client relationships, proven cross-border capabilities, and substantial in-country payments services to provide a fully integrated offering.
- Clients of the company are faced with challenges when facilitating payments in emerging markets, and as a result the company is launching this initiative to address these critical needs.
- The company specializes in transferring funds to the developing world and offers competitive and transparent pricing, along with guaranteed and secure delivery, in approximately 140 currencies across 180 countries.