  • Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) is trading ~8.8% higher in the pre-market after the company announced updated data from the DisTinGuish study where it evaluates its anti-Dickkopf-1 (DKK1) antibody, DKN-01 with tislelizumab, an anti-PD-1 antibody from BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE).
  • The Phase 2 trial is designed to evaluate the therapeutic combination with or without chemotherapy as first-line or second-line therapy among patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer (G/GEJ).
  • "The combination of DKN-01 with tislelizumab continues to demonstrate encouraging results in patients with gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer, especially those in the DKK1-high subpopulation," remarked, Associate Prof. Samuel Klempner, a lead researcher of the study.
  • The study is conducted in two parts in the U.S. and the Republic of Korea. While the enrollment of 25 patients in Part A is complete, Part B of the study has enrolled 30 patients out of its target of up to 48.
  • The key findings from the first part involving first-line HER2- G/GEJ cancer patients suggest that median progression-free survival (PFS) was 10.7 months with longer PFS in DKK1-high patients at 11.9 months compared to 10.7 months in DKK1-low patients.
  • The therapeutic combination was well tolerated with a safety profile in line with previous findings, the company said.
  • In the second part of the trial involving those with second-line DKK1-high G/GEJ cancer, the experimental therapy was well tolerated at both 300mg and 600mg of DKN-01 doses among DKK1-high, PD-1 naïve patients.
  • In the evaluable patients who received a full first cycle of DKN-01, the objective response rate (ORR) was 25%.
