CStone-EQRx's sugemalimab improves survival of lung cancer patients in phase 3 trial

  • EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) and its partner CStone Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:CSPHF) said sugemalimab plus chemotherapy showed a statistically significant improvement in overall survival (OS) compared to placebo plus chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for patients with Stage IV non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in a phase 3 trial.
  • The companies said data was reported after a planned interim analysis for OS, a key secondary endpoint of the study, dubbed GEMSTONE-302.
  • Clinical benefit was seen across subgroups, including patients with squamous and non-squamous subtypes, and regardless of PD-L1 expression levels.
  • The companies said the results build on previously presented positive data from the GEMSTONE-302 study, which met the primary goal of progression-free survival (PFS).
  • The safety profile of sugemalimab was consistent with that of the PD-1/PD-L1 class.
  • "We look forward to engaging with global regulatory authorities with the aim of delivering a lower-cost treatment option to patients upon approval," said said Vince Miller, physician-in-chief at EQRx.
  • CStone said the updated data from the GEMSTONE-302 study, along with data in other indications will be used to support new drug applications for sugemalimab in this indication in multiple countries and regions outside of Greater China.
  • In in December 2021, the National Medical Products Administration of China approved sugemalimab in combination with chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of patients with metastatic squamous and non-squamous NSCLC.
  • CStone has a strategic collaboration agreement with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) that includes the development and commercialization of sugemalimab in mainland China.
