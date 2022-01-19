State Street Global Advisors President & CEO to retire in 2022
Jan. 19, 2022 8:39 AM ETState Street Corporation (STT)By: Jason Capul, SA News Editor
- State Street Corporation (STT) publicized that President & Chief Executive Officer of State Street Global Advisors Cyrus Taraporevala will retire in 2022.
- Ron O'Hanley, Chairman and CEO of State Street Corporation, stated: "Cyrus and his team at Global Advisors have contributed significantly to State Street's overall mission to create better outcomes for the world's investors and the people they serve. State Street Global Advisors has significantly strengthened its strategic position, leading to strong client and financial impact."
- O'Hanley continued with: "Cyrus has also been a strong voice on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues and stewardship and has advanced Global Advisors' ESG leadership."
- Cyrus Taraporevala, who has been the president and CEO since 2017, will remain on board through the remainder of 2022 to ensure a seamless handoff to his successor.
- State Street Corporation is one of the world's leading financial providers with $4.1T in assets under management. Moreover, the issuer operates in over 100 geographic markets, employs roughly 39K professionals worldwide, and now looks towards a new chapter without Cyrus Taraporevala.