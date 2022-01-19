Analog Devices names executive chief as new chairman to succeed Ray Stata

Jan. 19, 2022 8:42 AM ETAnalog Devices, Inc. (ADI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) appoints President and CEO Vincent Roche as its new chairman to succeed Ray Stata, who has served as chair of the Analog Devices' board since 1973.
  • The transition is to be effective as of the date of ADI’s 2022 annual meeting of shareholders, which will also see Stata standing for reelection as a director of the company.
  • "Since its inception in 1965, ADI has remained at the forefront of breakthrough innovation and technological advancements, and I am confident that the Company will continue on this trajectory with Vince as our Chair," says Stata.
  • Stock is up 2% in pre-market trading.
  • Analog Devices, which is UBS's top pick for 2022, is being reiterated buy at the investment firm as recent data points suggests that the semiconductor cycle "has legs."
