Vicinity Motor nabs $14M order for VMC 1200 EV Trucks from Pioneer Auto
Jan. 19, 2022 8:42 AM ETVicinity Motor Corp. (VEV)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) received a C$14M order from Pioneer Auto, retail automotive dealer in British Columbia, for 100 VMC 1200 Class 3 electric trucks.
- Post a prior letter of intent, The Pioneer Group has been appointed to act as the company's exclusive dealer in the province of British Columbia.
- With 17 locations across British Columbia, Canada, Pioneer retails 6K+ vehicles per year and carries 1.5K+ vehicles in its network including Mitsubishi, Honda, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM models; VMC 1200 trucks are expected to arrive to Pioneer in 2Q22.
- The first VMC 1200 trucks will be delivered from our Canadian operations and then manufacturing will shift to the company's new Washington state facility that is scheduled to come online late in 2Q22.