Hot Stocks: BAC, MS, PG earnings; SOFI gets bank approval; ADS loses client

Jan. 19, 2022 8:44 AM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC), MSSOFI, PG, ADS, BJ, COFBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor

Detail of Wall Street Sign

narvikk/E+ via Getty Images

  • The financial sector remained in focus during Wednesday's pre-market trading. Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) both saw buying interest in the wake of their quarterly results.
  • Meanwhile, SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) posted a double-digit percentage rally on news that it has received regulatory approval to become a bank.
  • Stepping away from the financial sector, Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) was another highlight in the pre-market period, with the stock gaining ground on strong quarterly results.
  • On the other side of the spectrum, Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) posted a pre-market decline as it lost a major credit card client.

Gainers

  • The release of better-than-expected Q4 earnings sparked a 3% pre-market rally in shares of Bank of America (BAC). The company's profit topped analysts' projections, with an 11% rise in net interest income. Average deposits rose 16%, while the firm's provisions for credit losses improved by $542M.
  • Elsewhere in the financial sector, Morgan Stanley (MS) showed a slight gain in pre-market action on Q4 earnings that edged past expectations. Revenue rose about 7% from last year to reach $14.52B. The stock rose about 1% on the news.
  • The list of morning winners in the financial space included SoFi Technologies (SOFI). Shares soared more than 17% after it received regulatory approval to become a national bank.
  • Looking outside of financials, Procter & Gamble (PG) represented another pre-market winner. The stock climbed 2% as the firm's quarterly EPS topped consensus by a penny. PG also raised its organic sales growth expectation amid higher pricing.

Decliner

  • Alliance Data Systems (ADS) lost ground before the opening bell, weighed down by a major contract loss. According to the Wall Street Journal, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) has decided to shift its co-branded credit cards to rival provider Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF).
  • The paper reported that the account had been one of ADS's largest, with balances of around $1.5B. On the news, shares retreated about 2% in pre-market action.
