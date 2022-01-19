Vinco Ventures is on watch after yesterday's big pop

Jan. 19, 2022 8:46 AM ETVinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Stock Chart Display Finance and Economy Concepts

cemagraphics/iStock via Getty Images

  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) is setting up for another volatile trading day after yesterday's 27% pop placed shared back over the $5 level.
  • BBIG is one of the most cited stocks on StockTwits and Reddit's WallStreetBets, and trades with a high level of short interest outstanding.
  • Vinco Ventures (BBIG) has swung in a range of $1.53 to $12.49 over the last 52 weeks. Shares are down 3.47% premarket to $5.01.
  • Yesterday's big rally for Vinco Ventures (BBIG) coincided with a down day overall for some meme favorites like AMC, Bed Bath & Beyond and GameStop.
