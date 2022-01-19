Plug provides 2022 financial guidance ahead of business update call

  • Ahead of the Company's annual business update call later today, Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) has released a new investor presentation, including fresh 2022 revenue guidance.
  • The Company is walking the street to $900M-925M in 2022 revenue, compared to SA consensus at $900M.
  • Management is sticking to the 2025 guidance released last year and maintains that the "target business model" will have 30% gross margins in 2025, and a 17% operating margin, on $3B in sales.
  • Using Management's forecast, the Company should generate $510M in operating income; assuming net debt remains close to zero (no interest cost) and a 21% corporate tax rate, earnings should shake out ~$403M or ~$0.70 per share (assuming no further dilution).
  • $0.70 per share compares favorably to SA consensus of $0.53 per share by 2025; however, leaves the company trading at > 30x 2025 earnings -- not a problem says buy-rated KeyBanc.
