NanoVibronix files three US patent leveraging acoustic wave technology

Jan. 19, 2022 8:50 AM ETNanoVibronix, Inc. (NAOV)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) has filed three U.S. patent applications with the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office related to its SAW technology and indwelling medical devices to protect targeted new product launches and improvements to existing medical devices.
  • Brian Murphy, CEO commented, “Our patented SAW ultrasound technology has proven effective in treating pain, as well as inhibiting infections associated with urological conditions. Beyond just urology and pain management, our expanding patent portfolio is driven by our commitment to continue exploring different applications and developing new products that leverage our unique technology."
