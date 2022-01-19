Wuhan General launches mental illness drug discovery company Neurai Life Sciences
Jan. 19, 2022
- Wuhan General (OTCPK:WUHN) to launch mental illness drug discovery company Neurai Life Sciences.
- The company is a pre- and clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on the drug discovery and development of next generation therapies treating mental health disorders.
- The company will lead the industry in artificial intelligence-driven target discovery, innovative and sustainable small molecule chemistry, and inclusive clinical development in the pursuit of novel therapeutics for major depressive disorder, anxiety disorders, and addiction.
- Riyad Domingo has been named as the CEO of the company.
- Currently the company is a private company and 100% owned by Wuhan General.
- The company will be conducting a capital raise to fund initial preclinical research, development, and validation of select drug candidates.