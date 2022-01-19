Eisai's reports dosing of antibody therapy E2814 in phase 2/3 Alzheimer's disease trial
Jan. 19, 2022 8:54 AM ETEisai Co., Ltd. (ESALY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY) said the Dominantly Inherited Alzheimer Network Trials Unit (DIAN-TU), led by Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis enrolled the first patients in a phase 2/3 study of tau antibody E2814 in dominantly inherited Alzheimer's disease (DIAD).
- The company said people who have genetic mutations of DIAD are known to develop Alzheimer's disease (AD) and will likely develop symptoms at around the same age their affected parents did. The major AD pathologies are amyloid plaque that consists of amyloid beta (Aβ) aggregates; neurofibrillary tangles; and intraneuronal aggregates of tau, all of which are believed to spread throughout the brain.
- The company noted that in March 2021, the DIAN-TU selected E2814, which was created from a research collaboration between Eisai and University College London, as the first investigational medicine among anti-tau drugs for the Tau NexGen study. Clinical trial leaders selected Eisai's investigational anti-Aβ protofibril antibody lecanemab as the background anti-amyloid therapy, and the study design was amended in November 2021.