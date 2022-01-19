Eisai's reports dosing of antibody therapy E2814 in phase 2/3 Alzheimer's disease trial

Jan. 19, 2022 8:54 AM ETEisai Co., Ltd. (ESALY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Brain problems. Parkinson and alzheimer desease. Mental health. Stroke, synapses and neurnons interaction

Naeblys/iStock via Getty Images

  • Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY) said the Dominantly Inherited Alzheimer Network Trials Unit (DIAN-TU), led by Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis enrolled the first patients in a phase 2/3 study of tau antibody E2814 in dominantly inherited Alzheimer's disease (DIAD).
  • The company said people who have genetic mutations of DIAD are known to develop Alzheimer's disease (AD) and will likely develop symptoms at around the same age their affected parents did. The major AD pathologies are amyloid plaque that consists of amyloid beta (Aβ) aggregates; neurofibrillary tangles; and intraneuronal aggregates of tau, all of which are believed to spread throughout the brain.
  • The company noted that in March 2021, the DIAN-TU selected E2814, which was created from a research collaboration between Eisai and University College London, as the first investigational medicine among anti-tau drugs for the Tau NexGen study. Clinical trial leaders selected Eisai's investigational anti-Aβ protofibril antibody lecanemab as the background anti-amyloid therapy, and the study design was amended in November 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.