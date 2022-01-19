Ballard Power wins additional fuel cell order from Canadian Pacific
Jan. 19, 2022 8:54 AM ETBallard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP), CPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Ballard Power (NASDAQ:BLDP) says it received an order for eight additional 200 kW fuel cell modules to support Canadian Pacific's (NYSE:CP) expansion of its hydrogen locomotives to three from one.
- Including Ballard's March 2021 announcement, the company will provide a total of 14 fuel cell modules, each module with a rated power output of 200 kW, to support the program.
- Through the program, CP Rail is developing North America's first hydrogen-powered line-haul freight locomotive by retrofitting a formerly diesel-powered locomotive with Ballard hydrogen fuel cells.
- Ballard Power shares have plunged 70% over the past year, and closed yesterday only $0.03 above its low point since May 2020.