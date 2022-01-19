ChemoCentryx wins European approval for Tavneos combo in ANCA-associated vasculitis
Jan. 19, 2022 8:55 AM ETChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) is trading ~5.8% higher in the pre-market after the company announced that the European Union approved its oral medication Tavneos (avacopan) for two forms of ANCA-associated vasculitis.
- The EU approval clears the use of the Taveneos in combination with a rituximab or cyclophosphamide regimen in adults with severe, active granulomatosis polyangiitis (GPA) or microscopic polyangiitis (MPA).
- “We congratulate our alliance partner, Vifor Pharma, for this significant achievement as we welcome the opportunity for our alliance to serve ANCA patients,” ChemoCentryx (CCXI) CEO Thomas J. Schall remarked.
- Under its partnership with Vifor Pharma, ChemoCentryx (CCXI) is entitled to royalties from potential ex-U.S. sales of avacopan in the teens to the mid-20s percent.
- In October, the FDA greenlighted the treatment as an adjunctive therapy for adults with ANCA vasculitis in combination with standard therapy.