ChemoCentryx wins European approval for Tavneos combo in ANCA-associated vasculitis

Jan. 19, 2022 8:55 AM ETChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) is trading ~5.8% higher in the pre-market after the company announced that the European Union approved its oral medication Tavneos (avacopan) for two forms of ANCA-associated vasculitis.
  • The EU approval clears the use of the Taveneos in combination with a rituximab or cyclophosphamide regimen in adults with severe, active granulomatosis polyangiitis (GPA) or microscopic polyangiitis (MPA).
  • “We congratulate our alliance partner, Vifor Pharma, for this significant achievement as we welcome the opportunity for our alliance to serve ANCA patients,” ChemoCentryx (CCXI) CEO Thomas J. Schall remarked.
  • Under its partnership with Vifor Pharma, ChemoCentryx (CCXI) is entitled to royalties from potential ex-U.S. sales of avacopan in the teens to the mid-20s percent.
  • In October, the FDA greenlighted the treatment as an adjunctive therapy for adults with ANCA vasculitis in combination with standard therapy.
