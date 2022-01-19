TAOP to acquire Zhenjiang Taoping IoT Technology through share purchase agreement

Jan. 19, 2022 8:56 AM ETTaoping Inc. (TAOP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire 95.56% equity interest in Zhenjiang Taoping IoT Technology for accelerating its smart charging pile and digital media businesses in East China.
  • Under the agreement, the company has agreed to issue to Zhenjiang Taoping shareholders 201,552 restricted ordinary shares of TAOP in three phases.
  • Issuance of shares during the second and third phases will be conditioned upon the satisfaction of certain performance targets of Zhenjiang Taoping set in share purchase agreement.
  • Post acquisition closure, Zhenjiang Taoping is expected to become an important part of Taoping Digital Culture East China Operation Center.
  • Currently, Zhenjiang Taoping already has completed a smart charging pile project in certain communities and is actively exploring other smart community-related businesses in the region.
  • TAOP Chief Marketing Officer Mr. Huan Li is one of the shareholders of Zhenjiang Taoping and has agreed to transfer all of his 46% equity interest in Zhenjiang Taoping to TAOP.
  • Transaction is expected to close no later than Jan.31.
