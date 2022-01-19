HireQuest to acquire The Dubin Group, Dubin Workforce Solutions
Jan. 19, 2022 8:56 AM ETHireQuest, Inc. (HQI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) has agreed to acquire the operational assets of The Dubin Group and Dubin Workforce Solutions.
- Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.
- The Dubin Group and Dubin Workforce Solutions are related founder-owned businesses in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania that provide executive placement and commercial staffing services, respectively.
- At the close of the transaction, the businesses will be converted to HireQuest's franchise model. During the interim, both The Dubin Group and Dubin Workforce Solutions will remain open for business without interruption.
- HireQuest's CEO Rick Hermanns stated, "This acquisition not only expands our HireQuest Direct and Snelling offerings in the Northeast, but it also provides us a toehold into higher margin executive placement services in the region."