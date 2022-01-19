Banxa Holding sees sequential decline in December's transaction volume
Jan. 19, 2022 8:59 AM ETBanxa Holdings Inc. (BNXAF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Banxa Holding (OTCQX:BNXAF) reports its total transaction volume of $133M for December, up 337% Y/Y. That, however, represents a sequential decline when compared to $173M total transaction volume in November and $120M in October.
- For the quarter, the value reached $426M.
- The company says it has signed 14 new partners in December and has added 18 new coins to its service, including Ethereum Classic, Cardano, Solana, Sushi, Uniswap and Wrapped Bitcoin.
- "In 2021, we took our capacity and service levels to new heights while growing our partner network and available coins. We're excited to see the business's continued success in 2022," says CEO Holger Arians.
