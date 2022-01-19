IMAC announces repayment of three loans

Jan. 19, 2022 8:59 AM ETIMAC Holdings, Inc. (IMAC), IMACWBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ:IMAC) has announced the repayment of three loans representing more than 95% of its debt in accordance with scheduled debt service over the past 10 months.
  • From Mar. 28, 2021, to Jan. 18, 2022, IMAC Holdings paid significant loan balances to retire over $4.35M in loans payable.
  • The Co. has ~$200,000 of debt remaining on the balance sheet related to equipment and construction loans.
  • “Reconstructing our balance sheet over the past year will improve our earnings per share and cash flow for 2022.” said Sheri Gardzina, IMAC’s CFO.
