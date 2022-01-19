BetMGM updates on explosive growth, eyes profitability next year
- MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) and Entain (OTCPK:GMVHF) are on watch after a strong business update is posted by BetMGM, which they share ownership in.
- BetMGM says it is already achieving market share in line with its long-term target of 20% to 25% in the U.S. sports betting and iGaming.
- The company says it is the market leader in iGaming with 30% market share for the three months through the end of last November in the markets in which it operates.
- Overall, BetMGM is live in 19 jurisdictions. The company expects to reach approximately 40% of the U.S. adult population with two further jurisdiction launches as well as launch in Canada and Puerto Rico in the coming months
- Net revenue from operations is expected to be approximately $850M for FY21 and an EBITDA loss in the range of $420M to $440M is anticipated, which is in line with company expectations. Cost per acquisition was also in line with management's forecast, which reaffirms the expectation of achieving a long-term acquisition cost of $250. Looking ahead, FY22 revenue from operations is expected to be over $1.3B. BetMGM anticipates reaching positive EBITDA in 2023, based on its current assumption of future live markets.
- MGM is up 1.05% premarket in the U.S. Entain is 2.05% higher in London trading. Competitor DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is 1.55% higher.
- MGM and Entain are listed on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for the week.