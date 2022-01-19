BetMGM updates on explosive growth, eyes profitability next year

Mature man using mobile app for live betting

Hirurg/iStock via Getty Images

  • MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) and Entain (OTCPK:GMVHF) are on watch after a strong business update is posted by BetMGM, which they share ownership in.
  • BetMGM says it is already achieving market share in line with its long-term target of 20% to 25% in the U.S. sports betting and iGaming.
  • The company says it is the market leader in iGaming with 30% market share for the three months through the end of last November in the markets in which it operates.
  • Overall, BetMGM is live in 19 jurisdictions. The company expects to reach approximately 40% of the U.S. adult population with two further jurisdiction launches as well as launch in Canada and Puerto Rico in the coming months
  • Net revenue from operations is expected to be approximately $850M for FY21 and an EBITDA loss in the range of $420M to $440M is anticipated, which is in line with company expectations. Cost per acquisition was also in line with management's forecast, which reaffirms the expectation of achieving a long-term acquisition cost of $250. Looking ahead, FY22 revenue from operations is expected to be over $1.3B. BetMGM anticipates reaching positive EBITDA in 2023, based on its current assumption of future live markets.
  • MGM is up 1.05% premarket in the U.S. Entain is 2.05% higher in London trading. Competitor DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is 1.55% higher.
  • MGM and Entain are listed on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for the week.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.