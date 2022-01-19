Builders FirstSource launches senior notes offering
Jan. 19, 2022 9:04 AM ETBuilders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) is issuing $300M aggregate principal amount of its 4.250% Senior Notes due 2032.
- The notes will form part of the same series as the $1B aggregate principal amount of 4.250% Senior Notes due 2032 issued on July 23, 2021.
- Net proceeds from the offering will be used to repay a portion of the indebtedness outstanding under the firm's senior secured ABL facility and to pay related transaction fees and expenses.
- BLDR has climbed +87.67% in the past six-months
- Read a recent bullish analysis on the stock