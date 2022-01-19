Last of the bears capitulating - RBC upgrades Exxon to hold

Jan. 19, 2022 9:08 AM ETUSO, XOMBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor16 Comments

Silver Bull and Bear with Stock Market Graph

peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

  • Of the 29 Wall Street analysts following Exxon (NYSE:XOM), only two carry a sell rating on the shares; today, one of those sell-rated analysts capitulated and upgraded the stock to hold.
  • RBC analyst Borkhataria has been bearish on Exxon through the pandemic given the Company's position in the investment cycle - while most majors have been in cash-harvesting mode, Exxon has been making major cash outlays in places like Guyana and the Permian, resulting in a tighter financial framework.
  • However, given the Bank's constructive view on oil prices, the analyst sees sector tailwinds outweighing company-specific headwinds, justifying an upgrade of the stock.
  • Additionally, energy remains a tiny component of the S&P 500 (~3%) but Exxon remains the largest energy component in the benchmark - if RBC is right about their bullish oil price forecast, "generalist investor" funds should flow into the sector and into Exxon, regardless of company-specific fundamental performance.
  • Mr. Borkhataria sets his price target at $90, or 7.5x 2023 CFO.
  • Trees don't grow to the sky, but with oil (NYSEARCA:USO) making multi-year highs seemingly daily, it feels like good times have returned to the oil patch.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.