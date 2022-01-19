Last of the bears capitulating - RBC upgrades Exxon to hold
Jan. 19, 2022 9:08 AM ET
- Of the 29 Wall Street analysts following Exxon (NYSE:XOM), only two carry a sell rating on the shares; today, one of those sell-rated analysts capitulated and upgraded the stock to hold.
- RBC analyst Borkhataria has been bearish on Exxon through the pandemic given the Company's position in the investment cycle - while most majors have been in cash-harvesting mode, Exxon has been making major cash outlays in places like Guyana and the Permian, resulting in a tighter financial framework.
- However, given the Bank's constructive view on oil prices, the analyst sees sector tailwinds outweighing company-specific headwinds, justifying an upgrade of the stock.
- Additionally, energy remains a tiny component of the S&P 500 (~3%) but Exxon remains the largest energy component in the benchmark - if RBC is right about their bullish oil price forecast, "generalist investor" funds should flow into the sector and into Exxon, regardless of company-specific fundamental performance.
- Mr. Borkhataria sets his price target at $90, or 7.5x 2023 CFO.
- Trees don't grow to the sky, but with oil (NYSEARCA:USO) making multi-year highs seemingly daily, it feels like good times have returned to the oil patch.