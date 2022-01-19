Lennar, Toll Brothers, KB Home stocks dip after KeyBanc downgrades on W.O.W.
- KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst analyst Kenneth Zener downgrades six building products and homebuilding stocks as "inflation concerns supersede favorable housing fundamentals."
- He points out that builders stock fell 32% peak to trough in 19 tightening cycles since 1969. "With stocks falling in 89% of the cycles, we lower our outlook and downgrade" Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP), TopBuild (NYSE:BLD), and D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) to Sector Weight from Overweight and Lennar (NYSE:LEN), KB Home (NYSE:KBH), and Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) to Underweight from Sector Weight.
- For the housing sector in general, macro risks are slower housing demand, lower or negative job growth, rising interest rates, or rising home prices that exceed buyers' income capacity, and falling margin on unrecoverable input costs, Zener says in a note to clients.
- "Builders' stock face a Wall of Worry (W.O.W.) as 2022 begins, as a tightening monetary outlook negatively affects sentiment, COVID-induced inflation and supply constraints compound lagged money supply (M2) trends, and past home price gains that elevated margins will likely abate sooner rather than later," he writes.
- In premarket trading, Installed Building Products (IBP) slips 0.4%, TopBuild (BLD) -0.3%, D.R. Horton (DHI) drops 0.9%, Lennar (LEN) -1.7%, KB Home (KBH) -1.1%, and Toll Brothers (TOL) -1.9%.
- Note that traders put a probability of four 25-basis-point increases in 2022 at 32.2% and five rate hikes at 26.8% probability, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
