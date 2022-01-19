Osmotica renames as RVL Pharmaceuticals; provides Q4 net sales guidance
Jan. 19, 2022 9:11 AM ETOsmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (RVLP)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) changed its name to RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: RVLP) and provided sales guidance.
- The company said the the rebranding reflects RVL's strategy to become a growth company in eye care and medical aesthetics, and, as part of this transformation, RVL has launched a new corporate website.
Commercial highlights for UPNEEQ (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution), 0.1%, an ophthalmic solution to treat acquired blepharoptosis, commonly known as droopy eyelids:
Q4 2021 net sales for UPNEEQ grew by ~41% to $3.1M compared to Q3 2021.
The number of cumulative unique pharmacy prescribers at year-end 2021 was 10.5K, an increase of ~30% compared to the end of Q3 2021.
- At year-end 2021, ~1K eye care providers were participating in the direct dispense program. Optometry accounted for ~62% of UPNEEQ’s prescriber base, with ophthalmology representing ~38%.
- In addition, the company expects net sales for Q4 2022 to be between $20M and $25M combined between eyecare and medical aesthetics.
- The company noted that full national launch into medical aesthetics is expected to begin in February 2022.