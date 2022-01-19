Osmotica renames as RVL Pharmaceuticals; provides Q4 net sales guidance

Jan. 19, 2022 9:11 AM ETOsmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (RVLP)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Golden blue eye

Floriana/iStock via Getty Images

  • Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) changed its name to RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: RVLP) and provided sales guidance.

  • The company said the the rebranding reflects RVL's strategy to become a growth company in eye care and medical aesthetics, and, as part of this transformation, RVL has launched a new corporate website.

  • Commercial highlights for UPNEEQ (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution), 0.1%, an ophthalmic solution to treat acquired blepharoptosis, commonly known as droopy eyelids:

  • Q4 2021 net sales for UPNEEQ grew by ~41% to $3.1M compared to Q3 2021.

  • The number of cumulative unique pharmacy prescribers at year-end 2021 was 10.5K, an increase of ~30% compared to the end of Q3 2021.

  • At year-end 2021, ~1K eye care providers were participating in the direct dispense program. Optometry accounted for ~62% of UPNEEQ’s prescriber base, with ophthalmology representing ~38%.
  • In addition, the company expects net sales for Q4 2022 to be between $20M and $25M combined between eyecare and medical aesthetics.
  • The company noted that full national launch into medical aesthetics is expected to begin in February 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.