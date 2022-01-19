SES signs “A-sample” joint development agreement with Honda
Jan. 19, 2022
- Honda to invest in connection with SES’ pending business combination with Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN).
- Honda joins General Motors and Hyundai Motor Company as the third major global car manufacturer to enter into an “A-sample” joint development agreement with SES.
- Honda previously agreed to be the largest single investor in the $275M PIPE financing in connection with the pending SES-Ivanhoe business combination.
- “We are thrilled to have Honda sign a joint development agreement following its agreement to invest in the PIPE, and look forward to building upon this important strategic partnership. Our innovative hybrid lithium-metal technology is a compelling solution for combining higher energy density with industry leading performance characteristics and high manufacturability. As we look beyond the expected close of the business combination, through the support of Honda and all of our strategic and financial investors, we are well positioned to execute our development and production plans to bring next generation battery technology to global EV manufacturers.” said Qichao Hu, SES Founder and CEO.