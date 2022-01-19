Immix Biopharma posts positive safety data for soft tissue cancer candidate
Jan. 19, 2022 9:13 AM ETImmix Biopharma, Inc. (IMMX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) is trading ~3.6% higher after announcing 100% completion of planned treatment cycles in an ongoing Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for IMX-110, its candidate for soft tissue sarcoma (STS).
- Only 43-67% of patients, who received currently approved drugs for the condition, have completed planned treatment cycles historically, the company noted.
- IMX-110 is currently under investigation as monotherapy for STS, a condition with an estimated $3B market opportunity that is projected to reach $6B by 2030. The FDA has granted the company the orphan drug designation for IMX-110 in STS.
- “In this interim clinical trial update, we are thrilled to report that IMX-110 has been well tolerated,” CEO Ilya Rachman remarked.
