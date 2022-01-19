Amazon, Sony 'most likely' to do video game deals in wake of recent M&A
Jan. 19, 2022 9:16 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), SONYTTWO, ZNGA, MSFT, ATVIBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Sony (NYSE:SONY) are the two companies that are "most likely" to make deals for video game publishers in the wake of the recent announcements that Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO) will buy Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) will buy Activision, Jefferies said in a note to investors.
- Analyst Andrew Uerkwitz said the two tech giants are likely to be the most acquisitive, adding that if large tech is "serious about interactive entertainment," then it would be these two companies that would likely do a deal.
- In addition, Uerkwitz noted that the Microsoft (MSFT) acquisition of Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI) is an "opportunistic deal" for the Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft, as it gains access to "some of the most storied franchises in the history of gaming," including "Call of Duty," and gives it "unprecedented scale in its mission to service the global market of 3B gamers through Game Pass and Xbox Cloud across platforms."
- "We see [Activision's] larger, higher margin, more diversified portfolio of genres and platforms, visible content pipeline, and strategic value to [Microsoft] as justifying the premium over last week’s deal," Uerkwitz added.
- On Tuesday, Seeking Alpha discussed possibilities for which video game publisher could be the next to be acquired.