Paylocity acquires Cloudsnap; terms undisclosed
Jan. 19, 2022 9:16 AM ETPaylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) has acquired Austin, Texas-based software firm Cloudsnap.
- Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Cloudsnap offers a flexible, low-code solution for integrating disparate business applications. Its integration automation platform facilitates development and deployment of API integrations, allowing clients to automate data flows across systems such as HR and financial applications.
- Paylocity expects Cloudsnap to have an immaterial impact to third quarter and fiscal 2022 financial results. The company will update financial guidance in the normal course of business in its second quarter fiscal 2022 earnings release.