Seanergy Maritime buybacks additional $5M convertible notes
Jan. 19, 2022 9:18 AM ETSeanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ:SHIP) extends its convertible notes buyback program to repurchase up to an additional $10M of its common shares, convertible notes or warrants.
- The move comes after the company opted for its second share repurchase plan following the full completion of the first $16.6M buyback plan.
- To date, Seanergy has completed buyback of total $21.6M including $5M repurchased under the additional plan.
- The note, held by Jelco Delta Holding, carries a 5.5% coupon and has a $1.20 per share conversion price. The company notes, based on the conversion price, the buyback is preventing potential dilution of 4.17M shares.
- The transaction is expected to lead to a non-cash accounting loss of approximately $1.5M in Q1 2022, says Seanergy Maritime.
- Stock is up 2% in pre-market trading.
