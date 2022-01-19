Seanergy Maritime buybacks additional $5M convertible notes

  • Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ:SHIP) extends its convertible notes buyback program to repurchase up to an additional $10M of its common shares, convertible notes or warrants.
  • The move comes after the company opted for its second share repurchase plan following the full completion of the first $16.6M buyback plan.
  • To date, Seanergy has completed buyback of total $21.6M including $5M repurchased under the additional plan.
  • The note, held by Jelco Delta Holding, carries a 5.5% coupon and has a $1.20 per share conversion price. The company notes, based on the conversion price, the buyback is preventing potential dilution of 4.17M shares.
  • The transaction is expected to lead to a non-cash accounting loss of approximately $1.5M in Q1 2022, says Seanergy Maritime.
  • Stock is up 2% in pre-market trading.
  • Earlier, Seanergy Maritime Holdings refinances vessel at lower rate
