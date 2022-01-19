Cross Country Healthcare shares climb 2% premarket after raising Q4 forecast
Jan. 19, 2022 9:21 AM ETCCRNBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) shares climb 2% in premarket trade after the firm raised its adj. EPS guidance to $1.32-1.42 for Q4 vs. consensus forecast of $1.10.
- The firm lifted its FY21 adj. EPS forecast to $3.03 vs. consensus estimate of $2.76.
- CCRN raised its revenue guidance to $630M-640M for Q4 vs. consensus forecast of $587.4M.
- The company lifted its FY21 revenue forecast to $1.67B vs. consensus estimate of $1.62B.
- CCRN expects adj. EBITDA to be $77M-82M in Q4 and $161M in FY21.
- The firm also said its co-founder Kevin Clark will transition from his current role as president and CEO effective Mar. 31 to chairman of the board.
- John Martins, group president, Delivery, will be promoted to president and CEO, and will join the board.
- Thomas Dircks, who served as CCRN's chairman since 2013, will continue to serve as an independent director.