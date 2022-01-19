Cross Country Healthcare shares climb 2% premarket after raising Q4 forecast

Jan. 19, 2022 9:21 AM ETCCRNBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

Wall street sign on manhattan

franckreporter/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) shares climb 2% in premarket trade after the firm raised its adj. EPS guidance to $1.32-1.42 for Q4 vs. consensus forecast of $1.10.
  • The firm lifted its FY21 adj. EPS forecast to $3.03 vs. consensus estimate of $2.76.
  • CCRN raised its revenue guidance to $630M-640M for Q4 vs. consensus forecast of $587.4M.
  • The company lifted its FY21 revenue forecast to $1.67B vs. consensus estimate of $1.62B.
  • CCRN expects adj. EBITDA to be $77M-82M in Q4 and $161M in FY21.
  • The firm also said its co-founder Kevin Clark will transition from his current role as president and CEO effective Mar. 31 to chairman of the board.
  • John Martins, group president, Delivery, will be promoted to president and CEO, and will join the board.
  • Thomas Dircks, who served as CCRN's chairman since 2013, will continue to serve as an independent director.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.