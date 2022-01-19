Full House Resorts provides Q4 prelims, updates on temporary casino facility and Chamonix Projects
Jan. 19, 2022
- Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) expects Q4 prelim consolidated total revenues to be in the range of $43 to $43.5M compared to $38.3M in year ago quarter.
- Consolidated operating income is seen in the range of $4.9 to $6.1M, compared to operating income of $7.7M in year ago quarter.
- Net income is expected to be in the range of $4.2 to $5.9M compared to $3.5M in year ago quarter while adj. EBITDA is seen between $7.3 and $8.5M compared to $9.8M in year ago quarter.
- As of Dec. 31, 2021, the company had ~$265M of cash and equivalents, including ~$177M of restricted cash dedicated to the construction of its Chamonix Casino Hotel project.
- Based on estimated prelim Q4 results, full year results are expected to be its highest for at least the past eight years.
- FY21 Outlook: Consolidated total revenues seen ranging between $179.9 to $180.4M ($125.6M in 2020); consolidated operating income range of $36.9 to $38.1M ($10.5M in 2020); net income seen between $10.9 to $12.6M ($0.1M in 2020); adj. EBITDA range of $46.6 to $47.8M ($19.7M in 2020).
- Separately, the company plans to invest ~$100M in its temporary facility (The Temporary by American Place), which includes significant upfront gaming license payments and the purchase of slot machines that are expected to be transferred to the permanent casino once opened.
- It plans to finance the investment with new debt and expects to open the facility in mid-2022 with ~1K slot machines and 50 table games.
- Full House has also increased the anticipated investment ($250M) for its luxury Chamonix Casino Hotel, currently under construction in Cripple Creek, Colorado; based on rising Colorado's overall gaming revenues the company management believes that it will earn a high return on investment.