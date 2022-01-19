Woodside, Commonwealth LNG sign supply deal

Jan. 19, 2022 9:23 AM ETWoodside Petroleum Ltd (WOPEF), WOPEYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Oil tank in Hong Kong

CHUNYIP WONG/E+ via Getty Images

  • Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEF, OTCPK:WOPEY) says it signed an agreement with Commonwealth LNG to secure a supply of liquefied natural gas from the latter's proposed liquefaction plant on the Louisiana Gulf Coast.
  • Under the proposed deal, Woodside would purchase 2M metric tons/year of LNG over 20 years, starting in Q2 2026, with an option to buy an additional 500K mt/year.
  • Financial approval of Commonwealth's proposed terminal is scheduled for this year's Q1, according to Reuters, after a year-long delay due to a drop in energy demand, with production scheduled to start in mid-2025.
  • Woodside CEO Meg O'Neill recently outlined plans to spend $5B by 2030 in new energy markets and renewables.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.