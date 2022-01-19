Woodside, Commonwealth LNG sign supply deal
Jan. 19, 2022 9:23 AM ETWoodside Petroleum Ltd (WOPEF), WOPEYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEF, OTCPK:WOPEY) says it signed an agreement with Commonwealth LNG to secure a supply of liquefied natural gas from the latter's proposed liquefaction plant on the Louisiana Gulf Coast.
- Under the proposed deal, Woodside would purchase 2M metric tons/year of LNG over 20 years, starting in Q2 2026, with an option to buy an additional 500K mt/year.
- Financial approval of Commonwealth's proposed terminal is scheduled for this year's Q1, according to Reuters, after a year-long delay due to a drop in energy demand, with production scheduled to start in mid-2025.
- Woodside CEO Meg O'Neill recently outlined plans to spend $5B by 2030 in new energy markets and renewables.