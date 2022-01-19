Dynatronics names Brian Baker as COO

Jan. 19, 2022 9:23 AM ETDynatronics Corporation (DYNT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) announced that Brian Baker rejoined the company full-time as COO effective on January 17, 2022.
  • Mr. Baker joined the company as President of Therapy Products in February 2018 and served as COO from May 2019 until his promotion to CEO in August 2019.
  • He held that position until July 2020 when he resigned due to health issues relating to the COVID-19 virus continuing as a member of the board and a consultant to the company.
  • With this appointment as COO of the company, Mr. Baker has stepped down from his role on the board.
  • Press Release
