Allied signs supply agreement for 1000 kgs monthly and completes manufacturing for Allied Inside Veteran Focused CBD cigarette

Jan. 19, 2022 9:24 AM ETAllied Corp. (ALID)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Allied (OTCQB:ALID) signs a dual-purpose agreement with Porter Ventures, based in the US.
  • All products involved with this working relationship are below the 0.3% THC limit and are legal to be sold in the United States.
  • The first component of the agreement between Allied and Porter includes a supply offtake agreement of Colombian produced flower at the volume of 1000kgs monthly starting in February 2022.
  • The second section of the agreement involves Porter providing contract manufacturing services to produce CBD flower cigarettes using the Allied Inside Colombian produced product.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.