Allied signs supply agreement for 1000 kgs monthly and completes manufacturing for Allied Inside Veteran Focused CBD cigarette
Jan. 19, 2022 9:24 AM ETAllied Corp. (ALID)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Allied (OTCQB:ALID) signs a dual-purpose agreement with Porter Ventures, based in the US.
- All products involved with this working relationship are below the 0.3% THC limit and are legal to be sold in the United States.
- The first component of the agreement between Allied and Porter includes a supply offtake agreement of Colombian produced flower at the volume of 1000kgs monthly starting in February 2022.
- The second section of the agreement involves Porter providing contract manufacturing services to produce CBD flower cigarettes using the Allied Inside Colombian produced product.