Mako Mining provides Q4 production results

Jan. 19, 2022 9:26 AM ETMako Mining Corp. (MAKOF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Mako Mining (OTCQX:MAKOF) is pleased to provide Q4 2021 production results where 44,160 tonnes were mined containing 12,251 ounces of gold at a blended grade of 8.63 grams/tonne gold.
  • Also 17,500 tonnes mined containing 9,530 oz Au from diluted vein material at 16.94 g/t Au with 26,660 tonnes mined containing 2,720 oz Au from historical dump and other mineralized material above cutoff grade at 3.17 g/t Au.
  • Strip ratio was 16.5:1 and 38,313 tonnes milled containing 11,102 oz Au at a blended grade of 9.01 g/t Au.
  • 51% and 49% from diluted vein and historical dump + other, respectively.
  • Gold recoveries were 92.7% and 507 tonnes/day milled at 82% availability.
  • The was 138,602 tonnes in stockpile containing 12,832 oz Au at a blended grade of 2.88 g/t Au with 10,291 oz Au recovered and 9,588 oz Au sold at an average realized price of US$1,797/ounce.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.