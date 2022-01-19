Mako Mining provides Q4 production results
Jan. 19, 2022 9:26 AM ETMako Mining Corp. (MAKOF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Mako Mining (OTCQX:MAKOF) is pleased to provide Q4 2021 production results where 44,160 tonnes were mined containing 12,251 ounces of gold at a blended grade of 8.63 grams/tonne gold.
- Also 17,500 tonnes mined containing 9,530 oz Au from diluted vein material at 16.94 g/t Au with 26,660 tonnes mined containing 2,720 oz Au from historical dump and other mineralized material above cutoff grade at 3.17 g/t Au.
- Strip ratio was 16.5:1 and 38,313 tonnes milled containing 11,102 oz Au at a blended grade of 9.01 g/t Au.
- 51% and 49% from diluted vein and historical dump + other, respectively.
- Gold recoveries were 92.7% and 507 tonnes/day milled at 82% availability.
- The was 138,602 tonnes in stockpile containing 12,832 oz Au at a blended grade of 2.88 g/t Au with 10,291 oz Au recovered and 9,588 oz Au sold at an average realized price of US$1,797/ounce.