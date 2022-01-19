Mawson Infrastructure Group expects to operate at ~1.1 EH by Jan-end
Jan. 19, 2022 9:28 AM ETMawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCQB:MIGI) expects to operate at ~1.1 EH by the end of January, +38% higher than the company’s November update, and produce ~5.8 Bitcoin per day.
- It currently operates above 1.0 EH.
- The company’s expansion in Sandersville, Georgia is progressing rapidly, with an additional 60MW of energy now available, taking the facility to 100MW of capacity. Its Midland, Pennsylvania facility phase 1 of 50MW is on track to be energized in Q122, with phase 2 on track to be energized in Q222, for a total of 100MW.
- The expansions positions the company to operate at 3.35 EH by Q222 and reach 5.0 EH target by early Q123.
- Mawson's facilities and contracted power currently sit at 220MW, plus a pipeline of over 1GW of energy.