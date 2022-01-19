Charles River and Valo Health partner to provide AI-Enabled drug discovery solutions

  • Charles River Laboratories International (CRL) and Valo Health announces the formation of a multiyear strategic partnership.
  • This agreement will combine Valo’s Opal Computational Platform with company’s drug discovery and development capabilities to offer a new transformative, AI-enabled drug discovery and development platform.
  • The combined offering will be launched in H1 2022 and will be available exclusively from Charles River.
  • "Our collaboration with Valo is another step we’re taking toward accelerating drug discovery and development. By leveraging disruptive, AI-powered tools like Opal, we can support our clients in more quickly progressing their discoveries to the clinic.” – Birgit Girshick, Corporate Executive VP & COO.
