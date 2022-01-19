Charles River and Valo Health partner to provide AI-Enabled drug discovery solutions
Jan. 19, 2022 9:30 AM ETCharles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Charles River Laboratories International (CRL) and Valo Health announces the formation of a multiyear strategic partnership.
- This agreement will combine Valo’s Opal Computational Platform with company’s drug discovery and development capabilities to offer a new transformative, AI-enabled drug discovery and development platform.
- The combined offering will be launched in H1 2022 and will be available exclusively from Charles River.
- "Our collaboration with Valo is another step we’re taking toward accelerating drug discovery and development. By leveraging disruptive, AI-powered tools like Opal, we can support our clients in more quickly progressing their discoveries to the clinic.” – Birgit Girshick, Corporate Executive VP & COO.