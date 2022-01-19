Prologis stock rises after robust Q4 results, guidance boost

Jan. 19, 2022 9:30 AM ETPrologis, Inc. (PLD)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Prologis"s Corporate office in Mississauga, On, Canada.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Shares of industrial real estate investment trust Prologis (NYSE:PLD) rise as much as 2% in pre-market trading following better-than-expected Q4 results and a strong outlook for 2022.
  • Expects core fund from operations per diluted share of $5.00-5.10 jumps from $4.11-4.13 in the prior view.
  • Sees average occupancy at 96.5%-97.5% in 2022, up from 96.25%-96.75% in the previous range.
  • Anticipates cash same store net operating income at 6.0%-7.0%, compared with 5.75%-6.0% in the prior guidance.
  • Meanwhile, "demand for our 1 billion square foot global portfolio shows no signs of slowing," said Co-Founder and CEO Hamid R. Moghadam.
  • Q4 FFO of $1.12 per share beats the $0.63 consensus and compares with $0.95 in the same year-ago quarter. Revenues of $1.28B tops the $1.05B estimate and jumps from $1.11B in Q4 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDA attributable to common stockholders of $1.33B increases from $964M in Q3 2020.
  • Average occupancy of 97.4% in Q4 rises 80 basis points from Q3; 98.2% leased as of Dec. 31, 2021.
  • Previously, (Oct. 15, 2021) Prologis boosted 2021 guidance.
