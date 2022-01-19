CyrusOne executes a definitive agreement to divest it's Houston assets for $670M
Jan. 19, 2022 9:31 AM ETCyrusOne Inc. (CONE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) enters into a definitive agreement with DataBank Holdings for the sale of its four Houston data center assets.
- Under the terms of the agreement, DataBank will acquire the Houston West I, II and III and Houston Galleria data centers from the company.
- Additionally, the company will lease back from DataBank the Houston West III shell to support a lease signed with a hyperscale customer in the 4Q21.
- Total consideration for the transaction will be ~$670M.
- Net proceeds from the sale used to fund future development projects.
- The divestiture is expected to close by the end of the 1Q22.
The 3Q21 annualized run-rate cash NOI represented by these properties, including the future first year lease payments that will be made by the company, aggregate $34.8M, implying a transaction cap rate of 5.19%.